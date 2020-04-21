IUCPSS arranges 1st online lecture on health, civic education

Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences (IUCPSS) in collaboration with International Students Expo Monday arranged 1st formal online lecture on health and civic education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences (IUCPSS) in collaboration with International Students Expo Monday arranged 1st formal online lecture on health and civic education

The lecture was aired at the official pages of ISC2k19 and Campusvoice01 at 4 p.m., a statement issued here said.

The statement said the course had been developed under the supervision and guidance of senior academics and experts of international repute as first-ever online indigenous course combing important aspects of public health and civic education together.

IUCPSS Coordinator Murtaza Noor thanked the partners for their continued support, cooperation for this noble cause.

He also lauded the efforts of technical team who worked day and night to make it possible under the dynamic leadership of Prof Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah.