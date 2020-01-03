IVPD month-long Promotional Link Training on Financial & Administrative Management concludes at UVAS

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore under its project titled “In-service Veterinary Professional Development Project (IVPD) funded by the Punjab government arranged one-month Promotion Link Professional and Administrative Management training in UVAS Veterinary Academy at City Campus Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore under its project titled “In-service Veterinary Professional Development Project (IVPD) funded by the Punjab government arranged one-month Promotion Link Professional and Administrative Management training in UVAS Veterinary Academy at City Campus Lahore.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbani presided over the concluding session of the training and distributed certificates and shields among participants while Director Training Dr Muhammad Ikram, Assistant Director Dr Syed Muhammad Faheem Ahmad and participants were present.



Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbani emphasized participants on gaining the practical knowledge and to keep reading and increase your knowledge about the problems and finding their possible solutions.

The objectives of the training were to equip the participants primarily with the knowledge of financial and administrative management though the training to enhance theknowledge of participants regarding project preparation and planning, presentation skills, client communication and biosecurity measures etc. Total 20 participants from the L&DD Department of BS 17 were trained under this training.