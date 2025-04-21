Jahangir Khan Tareen Labs At Khanewal Public School, College University
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 21, 2025 | 05:54 PM
Jahangir Khan Tareen emphasizes that educational development plays a crucial role in revival of any country’s economy
MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2025) Jahangir Khan Tareen has said that modern education is the only path to national progress.
Jahangir Khan Tareen emphasized that educational development plays a crucial role in the revival of any country’s economy.
He made these remarks while speaking at the inauguration of a state-of-the-art computer and science lab, built by the Tareen Education Foundation, at the Girls Section of Khanewal Public school and College University.
He further stated that reforms are also needed in the country’s education system. “God willing, I will continue to play my part in providing all possible facilities to students,” he added.
Jahangir Khan Tareen, along with Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Dr. Salma Suleman, also visited Government Boys Model High School Khanewal and interacted with students.
On the occasion, Tareen announced the upgradation of five more high and higher secondary schools in Khanewal. He said modern computer and science labs will be established in these schools.
Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Dr. Salma Suleman thanked Jahangir Khan Tareen for providing facilities at Khanewal Public School and other high schools. She said the district administration will continue working with the Tareen Education Foundation to provide improved educational facilities.
Also present at the occasion were Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Khalid Abbas, Principal of Khanewal Public School and College University Rashid Saeed Rana, CEO, Tareen Education Foundation Akbar Khan, and others.
Recent Stories
Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public school, college university
Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025 team
Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Canada T10 League
Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan
Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to introduce Finance (Amendment) ..
Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab amid hot, dry weather
Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy
Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online
Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad
Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025
More Stories From Education
-
Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public school, college university57 seconds ago
-
AIOU hosts seminar on ‘Nexus between antibiotic resistant bacteria and plastic waste in aquatic en ..4 days ago
-
PU, Crop Defenders sign MoU to promote agricultural research4 days ago
-
Hungary announces 400 fully-funded scholarships for Pakistani students4 days ago
-
Education board sets new standards in exams4 days ago
-
Sargodha University, NCHD collaborate to boost literacy through student-led initiative4 days ago
-
15th Int'l PSM Conference inaugurated at Quaid-i-Azam University6 days ago
-
Ziauddin University to organise convocation-2025 on April 166 days ago
-
KU VC inaugurates international psychological conference6 days ago
-
VC AIOU urges students to set goals for achieving success with high GPA6 days ago
-
Pearson celebrates excellence among Pakistan education consultants at annual awards ceremony6 days ago
-
KP standing committee discuss incident of paper leakage in Mardan Board11 days ago