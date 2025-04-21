Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public school, college university

(@Abdulla99267510)

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2025) Jahangir Khan Tareen has said that modern education is the only path to national progress.

Jahangir Khan Tareen emphasized that educational development plays a crucial role in the revival of any country’s economy.

He made these remarks while speaking at the inauguration of a state-of-the-art computer and science lab, built by the Tareen Education Foundation, at the Girls Section of Khanewal Public school and College University.

He further stated that reforms are also needed in the country’s education system. “God willing, I will continue to play my part in providing all possible facilities to students,” he added.

Jahangir Khan Tareen, along with Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Dr. Salma Suleman, also visited Government Boys Model High School Khanewal and interacted with students.

On the occasion, Tareen announced the upgradation of five more high and higher secondary schools in Khanewal. He said modern computer and science labs will be established in these schools.

Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Dr. Salma Suleman thanked Jahangir Khan Tareen for providing facilities at Khanewal Public School and other high schools. She said the district administration will continue working with the Tareen Education Foundation to provide improved educational facilities.

Also present at the occasion were Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Khalid Abbas, Principal of Khanewal Public School and College University Rashid Saeed Rana, CEO, Tareen Education Foundation Akbar Khan, and others.