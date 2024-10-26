Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, college

(@Abdulla99267510)

Founder of Tareen Education Foundation emphasizes quality and modern education

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2024) Jahangir Khan Tareen, founder of the Tareen Education Foundation, and its president, Ali Khan Tareen, inaugurated a state-of-the-art computer lab and two new classrooms at Khanewal Public school & University College.

The construction of the IT Lab and classrooms cost 14 million rupees. Among the attendees were Deputy Commissioner Khanewal, Muhammad Ali Bukhari, Deputy Commissioner Multan, Waseem Hamid Sandhu, ADC Khanewal, Abdul Sattar Khan, Assistant Commissioner Khanewal, Sumbal Javed, Principal of Khanewal Public School & University College, Hafiz Muhammad Rashid Saeed Rana, CEO of Tareen Education Foundation, Akbar Khan, and other administrative officials.

On this occasion, Jahangir Khan Tareen emphasized that quality and modern education are the only paths to progress. By equipping our children with the latest education in information technology, we can ensure the country’s development. He expressed gratitude to God for blessing him with enough to spend on others, stating that whatever he has spent on children’s education has been returned to him tenfold with blessings in his work. He added that he and his son, Ali Khan Tareen, would always stand with the children of Khanewal.

Jahangir Khan Tareen spoke of the importance of the country, which was won by Quaid-e-Azam from India, and emphasized that it is the responsibility of the country’s leaders and those with resources to take care of the people. He expressed hope that soon, the quality of education in public schools would match that of private institutions.

In response to a request from the Deputy Commissioner of Multan, Tareen also announced the provision of modern educational facilities, including an IT lab, at Jalalpur Pirwala Public School.

President of the Tareen Education Foundation, Ali Khan Tareen, announced the construction of a modern computer lab and classrooms for the girls’ block at Khanewal Public School. He highlighted that investing in girls’ education has always yielded better results, noting that educating a boy impacts one individual, while educating a girl transforms an entire generation. He expressed hope that improved educational facilities would bring prosperity to South Punjab.

Deputy Commissioner Multan, Waseem Hamid Sandhu, expressed gratitude to Jahangir Khan Tareen for providing a state-of-the-art computer lab. He also mentioned that Tareen had previously provided a dialysis machine for Mian Channu upon their request. He praised Tareen as a generous supporter of education.

Deputy Commissioner Khanewal, Muhammad Ali Bukhari, said that they would work closely with the Tareen Education Foundation to enroll Khanewal’s children in computer courses offered by TICER.

Assistant Commissioner Khanewal, Sumbal Javed, and Principal Hafiz Muhammad Rashid Saeed Rana, in their speeches, stated that the advanced computer lab would give the students of Khanewal Public School the opportunity to compete with global challenges. The provision of this lab is a testament to Jahangir Khan Tareen’s dedication to education.