Japan Dispatches Trainees for Human Resource Development Scholarship

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda, Friday said that the Government of Japan fully supports Prime Minister Imran Khan and has decided to contribute to training of young government officials in Pakistan by creating scholarship program for the young government officials

" I also understand that Prime Minister Imran Khan focuses on governance reform and modernization of the public sector as one of his priorities", he said while addressing a send-off ceremony for 18 trainees, which held here at the residence of Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan.

He said the program was not a just one- time trial."We will select three more groups, that is, Classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022. I expect all of you to encourage your colleagues to apply for this program in the future.

He called upon 18 trainees in Human Resource Development Scholarship Program (JDS) to not only make their maximum effort to successfully complete their respective degree in Japan educational institutions but also to understand Japan, its people, its unique culture and tradition.

"We hope that after completing their studies in Japan they utilize their experience in Japan and will work for the development of Pakistan." He said this scholarship program has been newly created to provide young and competent Pakistani government officials with opportunities to study two years in Japan's graduate schools.

The first group, that is, Class of 2019 is comprised of 18 officials who are with us this evening and represent Ministries of Climate Change, Commerce and Textile Industry, Energy, Finance, Information and Broadcasting, Interior, Investment, National Foods Security and Research, Planning Development and Reform, Postal Service, Privatization, Science and Technology, as well as Auditor General and Election Commission.

Kuninori Matsuda said that they are all very important for Pakistan's development and prosperity. Governments of Japan and Pakistan both attach great importance to education and vocational training for young people, including government officials, he added.

The Ambassador said since 1954 Japan's s economic cooperation to Pakistan has always put an emphasis on education, vocational training and women's empowerment.

This program was launched in Pakistan in 2018 and includes two doctoral spots but none for this year could get selected for doctoral degree. The main objective of JDS is to strengthen the administrative capacities of government of Pakistan for social and economic development. This program targets young government officials, who are expected to play a leadership role in the development of their country.

This year, eighteen competent civil servants from thirteen different departments enrolled in six different universities will study in Japan. Out of these, Five fellows have been enrolled in Public Administration and Finance; four for Energy Policy and Implementation; Six in Industrial Promotion, Investment Climate and Trade; two fellows in Agriculture, Water Resources and Rural Development and One has been enrolled for Disaster Management Capacity studies.

They get benefit from this program to achieve the key objectives of acquiring expert knowledge, conduct research, and build human networks.

"I am very encouraged and impressed by each and every one of you who have expressed, in interviews, your strong desire to study in Japan for the sake of brighter future of Pakistan. Next two years will be felt rather a short time for you but I hope that you will be able to find some free time to get acquainted with Japanese culture and language as well as to make new friends in Japan. When you return to Pakistan, we will count on you all for further development of good and mutually beneficial relations between Japan and Pakistan in many years to come." Chief Representative of JICA, Shigeki Furuta while congratulating the selected trainees said," I will be pleased to see you accomplishing great things to solidify foundations to further bilateral relation not only on country basis but also personal basis with Japan. You can do this by utilizing human network development through academic and social activities which will become precious asset for both the countries".

Secretary of Economic Affairs Division, Noor Ahmed, Representative, Zaigham Ullah and Deputy Financial Advisor, Auditor General of Pakistan also attended the ceremony.