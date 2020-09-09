UrduPoint.com
Japan Lauds Pakistan's Successful Handling Of Pandemic As Schools Set To Reopen

Wed 09th September 2020

Japanese Ambassador Matsuda Kuninori on Wednesday praised the government of Pakistan on successful handling of coronavirus pandemic including its decision to reopen educational institutions by mid of the month

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Japanese Ambassador Matsuda Kuninori on Wednesday praised the government of Pakistan on successful handling of coronavirus pandemic including its decision to reopen educational institutions by mid of the month.

"The reopening of educational institutions in phases after a long break due to the coronavirus is a welcome step and it is hoped that students will be back to their schools, colleges and universities very soon," said Ambassador of Japan in a statement issued here.

The ambassador stressed the need for further collaboration between the governments of Japan and Pakistan to successfully handle any future challenge with collective efforts.

He emphasized that the education sector was a priority for the government of Japan.

The government of Japan partnering with JICA, the government of Pakistan, UNHCR, UNICEF and non-governmental organizations has continuously offered support for improving Pakistan's educational infrastructure through the provision of school buildings, teaching materials and training to promote schooling for the youths in Pakistan including refugees and girls.

