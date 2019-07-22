Jhang University Vice Chancellor Visits UET Lahore
Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 06:42 PM
Vice Chancellor of the University of Jhang Prof Dr Shahid Munir visited the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore and met Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar
He congratulated him on assuming the charge as the UET vice chancellor.
He exchanged ideas with the UET VC on development of university and hoped that under the leadership of Prof Mansoor Sarwar, the UET would gain a significant position in the field of knowledge and research.