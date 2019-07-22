UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jhang University Vice Chancellor Visits UET Lahore

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 06:42 PM

Jhang University Vice Chancellor visits UET Lahore

Vice Chancellor of the University of Jhang Prof Dr Shahid Munir visited the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore and met Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor of the University of Jhang Prof Dr Shahid Munir visited the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore and met Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar.

He congratulated him on assuming the charge as the UET vice chancellor.

He exchanged ideas with the UET VC on development of university and hoped that under the leadership of Prof Mansoor Sarwar, the UET would gain a significant position in the field of knowledge and research.

Related Topics

Lahore Jhang University Of Engineering And Technology

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

22 minutes ago

GoP expresses condolence over death of Yukiya Aman ..

3 minutes ago

Motorway Police recovers lost ornaments worth 1.4 ..

3 minutes ago

China-Pakistan exchange views on bilateral relatio ..

3 minutes ago

National Language Movement delegation visits Lahor ..

3 minutes ago

Over 700 Undocumented Migrants Arrive in Spain by ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.