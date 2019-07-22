Jhang University Vice Chancellor visits UET Lahore

Vice Chancellor of the University of Jhang Prof Dr Shahid Munir visited the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore and met Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor of the University of Jhang Prof Dr Shahid Munir visited the University of Engineering and Technology Lahore and met Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar.

He congratulated him on assuming the charge as the UET vice chancellor.

He exchanged ideas with the UET VC on development of university and hoped that under the leadership of Prof Mansoor Sarwar, the UET would gain a significant position in the field of knowledge and research.