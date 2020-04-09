UrduPoint.com
Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) Initiates Online Course On Covid For Doctors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 02:18 PM

Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) initiates online course on Covid for doctors

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) has initiated an online course for doctors dealing with Covid-19 pandemic like situation in the country, with equal attention to upgrade their management capacities and also ensuring their personal safety against the viral infection.

Vice Chancellor of JSMU, Prof.

Syed Mohamamd Tariq Rafi in a statement announced that the two hour course has been prepared by JSMU's Institute of Family Medicine and APPNA Institute of Public Health.

The course was said to be available free of charge to the physicians on JSMU website www.jsmu.edu.pk. Dr. Rafi reiterated that the online course addresses the dual challenge of keeping the healthcare providers abreast with adequate and efficient management practices viz-a-viz nCovid-19 besides enhancing their capacity to deliver as frontline fighters without compromising their own safety and security against the virus itself.

