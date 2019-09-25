UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jinnah Sindh Muslim University Researchers Receive Training In Writing Grant Application

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 08:08 PM

Jinnah Sindh Muslim University researchers receive training in writing grant application

Twenty researchers from Jinnah Sindh Muslim University (JSMU) in a workshop held here Wednesday received training to write effective grant applications for their respective community-oriented research projects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Twenty researchers from Jinnah Sindh Muslim University (JSMU) in a workshop held here Wednesday received training to write effective grant applications for their respective community-oriented research projects.

The workshop, conducted by Junaid A. Razzak, Professor of Emergency Medicine at Johns Hopkins University - US, discussed ways to search for grants, improve communication and formulate proposals.

He during the exercise also reviewed writing techniques of the participants. Using the US National Institutes of Health model, Prof. Razzak encouraged the participants to identify priority areas in research and funding.

Professor Lubna Ansari Baig, Pro Vice Chancellor and Dean JSMU-APPNA Institute of Public Health, on the occasion mentioned that the institute was working on research projects directly affecting the population in Sindh to provide data and suggest solutions to policy makers.

JSMU Vice Chancellor, Professor S.M. Tariq Rafi handed certificates to participants and appreciated Dr Junaid Razzak for his efforts in giving back to the healthcare community in Pakistan as a prominent US based researcher of Pakistani origin.

Talking to post graduate students of the university, he said public health research underway at the university aim to promote economic growth, healthcare and social progress.

"Workshops like the one conducted today help build capacity of young researchers by exposing them to international mechanisms in securing funds for such projects," he commented.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Young Progress Muslim Post From

Recent Stories

Investigation of Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities Sh ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Did Not Overly Threaten to Cut US Aid to Ukr ..

3 minutes ago

33rd KP Volleyball Association named male, female ..

3 minutes ago

Israel's President May Ask Netanyahu to Form Next ..

3 minutes ago

Dengue surveillance team attacked in Dhoke Munshi ..

10 minutes ago

Two officials of Sindh Police awarded major punish ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.