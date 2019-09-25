Jinnah Sindh Muslim University researchers receive training in writing grant application

(@imziishan)

Twenty researchers from Jinnah Sindh Muslim University (JSMU) in a workshop held here Wednesday received training to write effective grant applications for their respective community-oriented research projects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Twenty researchers from Jinnah Sindh Muslim University (JSMU) in a workshop held here Wednesday received training to write effective grant applications for their respective community-oriented research projects.

The workshop, conducted by Junaid A. Razzak, Professor of Emergency Medicine at Johns Hopkins University - US, discussed ways to search for grants, improve communication and formulate proposals.

He during the exercise also reviewed writing techniques of the participants. Using the US National Institutes of Health model, Prof. Razzak encouraged the participants to identify priority areas in research and funding.

Professor Lubna Ansari Baig, Pro Vice Chancellor and Dean JSMU-APPNA Institute of Public Health, on the occasion mentioned that the institute was working on research projects directly affecting the population in Sindh to provide data and suggest solutions to policy makers.

JSMU Vice Chancellor, Professor S.M. Tariq Rafi handed certificates to participants and appreciated Dr Junaid Razzak for his efforts in giving back to the healthcare community in Pakistan as a prominent US based researcher of Pakistani origin.

Talking to post graduate students of the university, he said public health research underway at the university aim to promote economic growth, healthcare and social progress.

"Workshops like the one conducted today help build capacity of young researchers by exposing them to international mechanisms in securing funds for such projects," he commented.