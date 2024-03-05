Job Fair Held At National University Of Modern Languages (NUML)
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2024 | 10:33 PM
The placement center of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) organized a job fair in the University on Tuesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The placement center of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) organized a job fair in the University on Tuesday.
More than 80 national and international companies set up their stalls to interact with NUML alumni and the students of final semester for employment, internship, and training purposes, said a press release.
The participating sectors included banking, public sector, development, social sector, education industry, media and health industry. Rector NUML Major General Shahid Mahmood Kayani (Retd) inaugurated the Job Fair. While Director General NUML Brig Shahzad Munir, Pro Rectors, Deans, Directors, faculty members and large number of students also attended the ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion Rector NUML Major General Shahid Mahmood said that the purpose of this job fair is to provide opportunities for the students to excel in practical life.
He said that NUML administration always focused and stressed on the professional growth of the students and tried to provide them with all the necessary facilities in the university premises.
The Rector said that it is a moment of pride that a large number of companies & students participated and many of them would surely get jobs according to their ability and talent.
A student, Rabia Batool in her interview said, “this opportunity helps students to understand different phases of job seeking like drafting your CV and streamlining your theoretical knowledge to convincing communication skills”.
Another student, Rana Rizwan Ali said that this job fair provides us an opportunity to show our skills in relevant field and he thanked NUML administration for providing this opportunity to the students.
It is worth mentioning that as many as 2000 students and alumni from all faculties of NUML appeared for interviews at the various job booths.
