Job opportunity: IB to recruit 1,600 candidates

The last date to submit job applications is July 15.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 19th June, 2019) The Intelligence Bureau in its bid to expand its working has announced to recruit 1600 fresh candidates.

Advertisements have been published in various newspapers in this regard.

The National Testing Service (NTS) has been given the contract to conduct written examination of the candidates.

The recruitments will be made under grade 1 to 14.

The eligibility criteria has been set from Matric to BA while age limit is from 18-50 years.

The recruitment will be done for office work. For field work, IB will recruit later.

The youngsters can avail this job opportunity and apply before the last date.