UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Job Opportunity: IB To Recruit 1,600 Candidates

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 7 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 02:02 PM

Job opportunity: IB to recruit 1,600 candidates

The last date to submit job applications is July 15.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 19th June, 2019) The Intelligence Bureau in its bid to expand its working has announced to recruit 1600 fresh candidates.

Advertisements have been published in various newspapers in this regard.

The last date to submit job applications is July 15.

The National Testing Service (NTS) has been given the contract to conduct written examination of the candidates.

The recruitments will be made under grade 1 to 14.

The eligibility criteria has been set from Matric to BA while age limit is from 18-50 years.

The recruitment will be done for office work. For field work, IB will recruit later.

The youngsters can avail this job opportunity and apply before the last date.

Related Topics

Job July From NTS Jobs NTS

Recent Stories

Donald Trump formally launches 2020 re-election bi ..

58 seconds ago

MoCC to spent Rs 25 mln on Sustainable Land Manage ..

59 seconds ago

Charter of Economy possible with PTI: Shehbaz Shar ..

1 minute ago

Tourism Police, volunteers deployed at Babusar Roa ..

1 minute ago

World Refugee Day to be observed tomorrow

1 minute ago

Studied international best practice before increas ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.