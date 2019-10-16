UrduPoint.com
JS Public School & College Delegation Visits NUML

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 06:27 PM

A four-member delegation from JS Public School & College, Chaklala Cantonment led by Head Middle section Mrs. Muqeet visited National University of Modern Languages (NUML).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 )

The delegation met Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim. Ms Nadia and Ms Khadija also attended the meeting.

DG NUML Brig Ibrahim while briefing the delegation said that NUML was the only language university of the country teaching 26 oriental and occidental languages.

Besides, languages NUML had three other faculties like Management Sciences, Social Sciences and Engineering, he added.

DG said that NUML had eight campuses in Pakistan and one in China and there were almost 20,000 enrolled in the university.

Mrs Muqeet, Head Middle Section JS Public School said that NUML had best teaching faculty and lab, and other facilities.

JS Public School would be honoured to work with NUML if any facility provided by the esteemed university.

