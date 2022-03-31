JSMU welcomes its seventh BBA Batch

An orientation ceremony was held on Thursday to welcome the seventh batch of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and BBA Hospital and Healthcare Management (HHCM) at the Institute of Health and Business Management-Jinnah Sindh Medical University (IHBM-JSMU)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :An orientation ceremony was held on Thursday to welcome the seventh batch of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and BBA Hospital and Healthcare Management (HHCM) at the Institute of Health and Business Management-Jinnah Sindh Medical University (IHBM-JSMU).

Vice Chancellor JSMU Professor Amjad Siraj Memon, Registrar Dr Azam Khan, Director Institute of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation-JSMU Dr Muhammad Khan, Controller Examination Dr Anita Shah, Qazi Shabbir, and the leadership of the Institute of Health and Business Management-JSMU attended the ceremonies to extend a warm welcome to the students.

Addressing the newly inducted BBA students, Vice Chancellor JSMU Professor Amjad Siraj Memon highlighted his strategic vision for the Institute of Health and Business Management-JSMU.

'My aim for IHBM-JSMU is to empower and increase the number of faculty members and revive the MBA programme'. He further spoke about making room for expansion and seeking assistance from government officials to further enhance the infrastructure of the University, to house JSMU students in a better atmosphere.

Head of the Departments, directors, deans are given the responsibility to ensure merit in admissions and arrange job fairs for our business graduates, he added.

Registrar JSMU Dr Azam Khan congratulated the students on becoming part of the JSMU community. Following the Registrar's address, the Head of IHBM-JSMU Dr Asif-Uddin briefed the students on the scope of Hospital and Health Management, course curriculum, academic programmes offered by IHBM-JSMU, semester breakup for the BBA programme, career prospects, and the importance of developing research and management skills.

In the end, the Head of IHBM-JSMU Dr Asif Uddin, alongwith Vice Chancellor Prof. Amjad Siraj Memon and Registrar JSMU Dr Azam presented certificates of academic excellence to the previous batches of BBA (HHCM) students and appreciated their performance.

The session concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony.