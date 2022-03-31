UrduPoint.com

JSMU Welcomes Its Seventh BBA Batch

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2022 | 05:16 PM

JSMU welcomes its seventh BBA Batch

An orientation ceremony was held on Thursday to welcome the seventh batch of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and BBA Hospital and Healthcare Management (HHCM) at the Institute of Health and Business Management-Jinnah Sindh Medical University (IHBM-JSMU)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :An orientation ceremony was held on Thursday to welcome the seventh batch of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and BBA Hospital and Healthcare Management (HHCM) at the Institute of Health and Business Management-Jinnah Sindh Medical University (IHBM-JSMU).

Vice Chancellor JSMU Professor Amjad Siraj Memon, Registrar Dr Azam Khan, Director Institute of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation-JSMU Dr Muhammad Khan, Controller Examination Dr Anita Shah, Qazi Shabbir, and the leadership of the Institute of Health and Business Management-JSMU attended the ceremonies to extend a warm welcome to the students.

Addressing the newly inducted BBA students, Vice Chancellor JSMU Professor Amjad Siraj Memon highlighted his strategic vision for the Institute of Health and Business Management-JSMU.

'My aim for IHBM-JSMU is to empower and increase the number of faculty members and revive the MBA programme'. He further spoke about making room for expansion and seeking assistance from government officials to further enhance the infrastructure of the University, to house JSMU students in a better atmosphere.

Head of the Departments, directors, deans are given the responsibility to ensure merit in admissions and arrange job fairs for our business graduates, he added.

Registrar JSMU Dr Azam Khan congratulated the students on becoming part of the JSMU community. Following the Registrar's address, the Head of IHBM-JSMU Dr Asif-Uddin briefed the students on the scope of Hospital and Health Management, course curriculum, academic programmes offered by IHBM-JSMU, semester breakup for the BBA programme, career prospects, and the importance of developing research and management skills.

In the end, the Head of IHBM-JSMU Dr Asif Uddin, alongwith Vice Chancellor Prof. Amjad Siraj Memon and Registrar JSMU Dr Azam presented certificates of academic excellence to the previous batches of BBA (HHCM) students and appreciated their performance.

The session concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony.

Related Topics

Sindh Business Job From Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Shanghai official says virus response lacking as c ..

Shanghai official says virus response lacking as city grinds to halt

5 minutes ago
 Gianni Infantino to stand for re-election as FIFA ..

Gianni Infantino to stand for re-election as FIFA president

5 minutes ago
 Dutch police arrest man for McDonald's shooting

Dutch police arrest man for McDonald's shooting

14 minutes ago
 US Secretary of State, Indian Foreign Minister Dis ..

US Secretary of State, Indian Foreign Minister Discuss Ukraine, Other Issues

21 minutes ago
 Putin, Norwegian Prime Minister Discuss Situation ..

Putin, Norwegian Prime Minister Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kremlin

21 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review progress on development pro ..

Meeting held to review progress on development projects at Charsadda

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.