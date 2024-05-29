Judo provincial league concludes at UVAS

The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) arranged a prize distribution ceremony of Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Sports Judo (Men & Women) Provincial League at City Campus Sports Complex

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) arranged a prize distribution ceremony of Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Sports Judo (Men & Women) Provincial League at City Campus Sports Complex.

Team of Lahore won the first position with 130 points, Faisalabad team with 65 points got second position while Sargodha team with 60 points stood on third position.

UVAS Vice Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younas was the chief guest

and distributed trophies among the winner teams while Prof Dr Shakeel Khan was the guest of honour.

Former Hockey Olympian Khawaja Junaid, Secretary Punjab Curriculum Text Book Board Abdul Razak, Regional Director Lahore HEC Mr Ghafoor, Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Chairman UVAS Sports Board Prof Dr Muhammad Ijaz and number of players from different regions of Punjab including (Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan & Sialkot) were present in the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Muhammad Younas congratulated the winning teams and their efforts and performances showed in the competitions.

He said the UVAS always focused on enhancing sports activities in all campuses as well as curricular activities. He said basic objective of the PM talent hunt league was to provide opportunities to young generation and promot them for national and international competitions.