Open Menu

Judo Provincial League Concludes At UVAS

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 06:29 PM

Judo provincial league concludes at UVAS

The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) arranged a prize distribution ceremony of Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Sports Judo (Men & Women) Provincial League at City Campus Sports Complex

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) arranged a prize distribution ceremony of Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Sports Judo (Men & Women) Provincial League at City Campus Sports Complex.

Team of Lahore won the first position with 130 points, Faisalabad team with 65 points got second position while Sargodha team with 60 points stood on third position.

UVAS Vice Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younas was the chief guest

and distributed trophies among the winner teams while Prof Dr Shakeel Khan was the guest of honour.

Former Hockey Olympian Khawaja Junaid, Secretary Punjab Curriculum Text Book Board Abdul Razak, Regional Director Lahore HEC Mr Ghafoor, Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Chairman UVAS Sports Board Prof Dr Muhammad Ijaz and number of players from different regions of Punjab including (Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan & Sialkot) were present in the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Muhammad Younas congratulated the winning teams and their efforts and performances showed in the competitions.

He said the UVAS always focused on enhancing sports activities in all campuses as well as curricular activities. He said basic objective of the PM talent hunt league was to provide opportunities to young generation and promot them for national and international competitions.

Related Topics

Hockey Lahore Multan Faisalabad Prime Minister Sports Punjab Young Sargodha Sialkot Shakeel University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Women HEC All From

Recent Stories

Pak Armed Forces pay tribute to martyrs on UN Peac ..

Pak Armed Forces pay tribute to martyrs on UN Peacekeeping Day

2 minutes ago
 Pak Armed Forces pay tribute to martyrs on UN Peac ..

Pak Armed Forces pay tribute to martyrs on UN Peacekeeping Day

2 minutes ago
 Mangos- best source of nutrition to fight heatstro ..

Mangos- best source of nutrition to fight heatstroke highly vulnerable to climat ..

2 minutes ago
 Saghar condemns Amit Shah's statement, Delhi’s t ..

Saghar condemns Amit Shah's statement, Delhi’s tactics to deprive Kashmiris of ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt wants to help youth through Ehsaas Young Empl ..

Govt wants to help youth through Ehsaas Young Employment Schemes: Fakhr Jahan

2 minutes ago
 Panda diplomacy is back: China sending two bears t ..

Panda diplomacy is back: China sending two bears to Washington

2 minutes ago
AC visits Potohar sub-division to check notified p ..

AC visits Potohar sub-division to check notified price lists

2 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara pays surprise visit to local police sta ..

DIG Hazara pays surprise visit to local police stations

12 minutes ago
 U23 KP Games: Peshawar, Bannu secure wins

U23 KP Games: Peshawar, Bannu secure wins

12 minutes ago
 China to collaborate with S.Asian countries for de ..

China to collaborate with S.Asian countries for development, prosperity: Counsel ..

12 minutes ago
 Bhatta Chowk cattle market auctioned at Rs 109.9 m ..

Bhatta Chowk cattle market auctioned at Rs 109.9 million

19 minutes ago
 Man's handcuffed body found in DI Khan

Man's handcuffed body found in DI Khan

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Education