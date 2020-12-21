UrduPoint.com
Kamran Bangash Felicitates Newly Elected Office Bearers Of Tank Press Club

Mon 21st December 2020

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamrab Bangash on Monday felicitated newly elected office bearers of Tank Press Club for the year 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash on Monday felicitated newly elected office bearers of Tank Press Club for the year 2021.

In a felicitation message, Kamran Bangash said that the newly elected cabinet will highlight the public issues and will work for the welfare of Tank people.

He said that his office is always open for journalists' community.

Syed Shah Kundi was elected unopposed as President and Sheikh Rehmat Ullah General Secretary.

Muhammad Rafiq Arain elected as Pattern in Chief, Noor Muhammad Burki Senior Vice President, Atta ur Rehman Vice President, Shuja ur Rehman Joint Secretary, Amanullah Marwat Finance Secretary, Zafran Miani Information Secretary and Tanvir Shah Kundi elected as Office Secretary.

