Kamran, Kashaf Win All Karachi Bilingual Inter-University Debate Competition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2023 | 06:34 PM

The All Karachi Bilingual Inter-University Debate Competition organised by Iqra University, North Campus here concluded on Wednesday

Kamran of Jamia Suffah secured 1st position in urdu debates and Kashaf of Karachi University was the winner among English debaters.

The runner-ups were Abdul Rehman from Karachi University, and Khola from Iqra University in Urdu and English debates, respectively. Whereas, Imad Iqbal and Muhammad Farhan of Jamia Suffah secured the third position.

Commemorative shields were presented to the chief guest, guests, and prizes were distributed among the winners of the competition by the Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, Iqra University, Prof.

Dr Muhammad Masroor, and HOD Pharmacy, Dr Muhammad Imran.

Many faculty members and students came to support their teams and thoroughly enjoyed the debate competition, which saw the participation of students from Karachi's public and private sector universities.

Addressing the occasion, the chief guest former Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan strongly advised the students to equip themselves with the latest technological advancements in every field to prepare themselves for a brighter future.

The judges and the audience wholeheartedly applauded and enjoyed the lively and passionate debates delivered by the contestants.

