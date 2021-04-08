Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development Kanwal Shauzab has said that the ongoing teaching, research and development activities at Islamia University Bahawalpur were commendable

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development Kanwal Shauzab has said that the ongoing teaching, research and development activities at Islamia University Bahawalpur were commendable.

The Federal Government would extend full support,development and expansion of the University. She said that in view of the extraordinary increase in the number of male and female students,funds of Rs. 4 billion were being sanctioned for establishing new academic blocks and other development works.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary Kanwal Shauzab expressed these views during a meeting with Prof.

Dr. Athar Mahboob Vice Chancellor in Islamabad. She said that immediate steps were being taken for the establishment of Ahmadpur East Campus of Islamia University Bahawalpur.

On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor informed her about the establishment of a nursing school. The Parliamentary Secretary welcomed the establishment of the School of Nursing and said that in view of globalization,language courses were very important for students so that they could easily find employment in other countries. The Vice Chancellor informed that another bus has been added to the ongoing bus service for Ahmadpur East which has been allotted for female students.