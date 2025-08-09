Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: Female students secure top three positions

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 9th, 2025) The board of Intermediate education Karachi (BIEK) has announced the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Annual Examinations 2025 for the Pre-Medical Group (Class XII), with all top three positions secured by female students.

The results were formally announced by BIEK Chairman Faqeer Muhammad Lakho, who congratulated the successful candidates, especially the high achievers. He noted that once the results for all groups are announced, a special ceremony will be held in honour of the position holders. Parents, teachers, and media representatives will also be invited to the event to celebrate the students’ accomplishments.

According to the official announcement, Fatima Siddiqui, daughter of Muhammad Khalid and a student of Bahria College Karsaz, secured the first position by scoring 1021 marks out of 1100 with an A-1 grade. The second position also went to a student of the same institution — Manzah Khan, daughter of Mubashir Hassan — who obtained 1016 marks with an A-1 grade.

The third position was claimed by Anusha Naveed, daughter of Naveed Sarwar, a student of the College of Emerging Technologies, who scored 1015 marks, also with an A-1 grade.

Controller of Examinations, Zarina Rashid, shared further details, stating that a total of 28,259 candidates had registered for the Pre-Medical exams. Of these, 27,323 students appeared, and 15,572 were declared successful, bringing the overall pass percentage to 56.99.

In terms of grade distribution, 1,998 students achieved an A-1 grade, 3,471 secured A grade, 4,070 obtained B grade, 4,095 passed with C grade, 1,878 earned D grade, and 60 candidates passed with E grade.

The complete results have been uploaded to the board’s official website www.biek.edu.pk, where students can check their individual scores.