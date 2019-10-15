UrduPoint.com
Karachi University Announces Online Admissions To Different Programs

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 07:56 PM

Karachi University (KU) is offering Online Admissions 2020 (Entry Test Based) in Bachelors and Masters Program (Morning), Doctor of Pharmacy and Doctor of Physical Therapy (Morning and Evening), said In-charge, Directorate of Admissions, Dr. Saima Akhtar here on Tuesday

Interested students have been advised to procure admission details, online admission form, prospectus and submission guidelines from www.uokadmission.edu.pk and submit their relevant documents along with the paid fee voucher by October 23.

According to Dr. Saima Akhtar it would be for the first time that Karachi University will conduct the entry test through its own recently established assessment and testing service (KUATS) instead of availing National Testing Service.

She said that KU is offering entry test based admissions in bachelors program in departments of applied chemistry and chemical technology, applied physics, biotechnology, business administration, chemical engineering, commerce, computer science, education, environmental studies, food science and technology, international relations, mass communication, public administration, petroleum technology, special education (BA Hons) and teacher education (B.

Ed Hons).

Entry test based admissions in masters programs are being offered in the departments of business administration, commerce, mass communication and public administration.

Students planning to apply on self-finance or reserved seats would also be necessarily required to appear and clear the entry test as they will otherwise will not be considered for theadmission.

