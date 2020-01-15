Karachi University cancels three admissions

The administration of Karachi University (KU) has canceled three admissions, which were taken on the basis of forged marks sheets

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The administration of Karachi University (KU) has canceled three admissions, which were taken on the basis of forged marks sheets.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the in-charge, Directorate of Admissions, Dr Saima Akhtar said that the admissions of Eliya Rohani daughter of Jasim Rohani, Areesha Waseem d/o Abdul Waseem and Asad Haider son of Naqi Haider were canceled as their marks sheets found tampered/forged during the verification process.