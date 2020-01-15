UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi University Cancels Three Admissions

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 09:39 PM

Karachi University cancels three admissions

The administration of Karachi University (KU) has canceled three admissions, which were taken on the basis of forged marks sheets

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The administration of Karachi University (KU) has canceled three admissions, which were taken on the basis of forged marks sheets.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the in-charge, Directorate of Admissions, Dr Saima Akhtar said that the admissions of Eliya Rohani daughter of Jasim Rohani, Areesha Waseem d/o Abdul Waseem and Asad Haider son of Naqi Haider were canceled as their marks sheets found tampered/forged during the verification process.

Related Topics

Karachi University

Recent Stories

Masdar City to inaugurate new Central Park communi ..

25 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy paves way for expan ..

26 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises Dubai Press Club’s c ..

26 minutes ago

Each Family of Ukrainian Plane Crash Victims to Ge ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Oil Supply to Poland Unaffected by Pipelin ..

2 minutes ago

DG Karachi Development Authority for sale of shops ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.