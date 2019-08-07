UrduPoint.com
Karachi University Declares BDS, LLM Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 10:48 PM

Karachi University (KU) on Wednesday announced the result of BDS Final Professional and BDS Third Professional annual examination 2019 and LLM Previous annual examination 2018

As per gazette issued , 127 candidates were registered and 126 students appeared in the BDS Final Professional annual exams of which 101 candidates were declared pass. The overall pass percentage was 80.16 percent.

Bushra Anis, D/o Muhammad Anis, having seat number 198047, student of Karachi Medical and Dental College, clinched overall first position by obtaining 762 marks out of total 1000 marks.

Sakina Quaid Johar D/o Quaid Johar Abdabhai, seat number 198095, student of KMDC, bagged second position with 755 marks whereas Chhaya d/o Vinod Kumar, seat number 198048, student of KMDC, stood third with 737 marks.

According to the gazette, 115 candidates were registered and appeared in the BDS Third Professional annual exams of which 79 students were declare passed. The overall pass percentage was 68.70 percent.

Hassan Yaqoob S/o Ahmed Yaqoob, seat number 197017, student of KMDC, obtained 647 marks out of total 1000 marks and clinched overall first position. Maheen Aslam D/o Muhammad Aslam, seat number 197078, student of KMDC, bagged second position with 618 marks and Erum Naeem D/o Muhammad Naeem, seat number 197047, student of KMDC, get 607 marks and stood third position.

The gazette also shows that 180 candidates were registered and 162students appeared in the LLM Previous annual exams of which 93 candidates were declared pass. The overall pass percentage was 57.41 percent.

