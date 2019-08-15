UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi University Extends Date For Submission Of Admission Fees By August 19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 11:54 PM

Karachi University extends date for submission of admission fees by August 19

Karachi University has announced extension in the date to deposit admission fees for its evening programs by August 19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ):Karachi University has announced extension in the date to deposit admission fees for its evening programs by August 19.

Candidates, having declared pass in the test meant to secure admission to post graduate as well as diploma levels courses, under KU evening program, have been directed to deposit their admission fees in any of the branches of United Bank Limited, In-charge, Directorate of Admissions, KU, Dr.

Saima Akhter in a statement further advised the concerned students to fill online their enrollment fee vouchers and deposit print out of the same, along with required amount of the fees, at any of the UBL brach in Karachi.

Those having deposited their fees have been asked to submit their fees receipt as well as filled copy of enrollment form along with all relevant documents at the office of KU Directorate Admission on any working day between 9 am to 7 pm.

Related Topics

Karachi Same August United Bank Limited Karachi University Post All

Recent Stories

US House Judiciary Panel Subpoenas Ex-Trump Campai ..

6 minutes ago

Moldova's Dodon Says Hoping to Hold Talks With Rus ..

6 minutes ago

RSS's brutal India to fail just like Hitler's Nazi ..

6 minutes ago

Barcelona will not risk Messi for La Liga opener a ..

6 minutes ago

July 2019 hottest month on record for planet: US a ..

10 minutes ago

UEFA postpones key Champions League reform meeting ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.