Karachi University extends date for submission of admission fees by August 19

Karachi University has announced extension in the date to deposit admission fees for its evening programs by August 19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ):Karachi University has announced extension in the date to deposit admission fees for its evening programs by August 19.

Candidates, having declared pass in the test meant to secure admission to post graduate as well as diploma levels courses, under KU evening program, have been directed to deposit their admission fees in any of the branches of United Bank Limited, In-charge, Directorate of Admissions, KU, Dr.

Saima Akhter in a statement further advised the concerned students to fill online their enrollment fee vouchers and deposit print out of the same, along with required amount of the fees, at any of the UBL brach in Karachi.

Those having deposited their fees have been asked to submit their fees receipt as well as filled copy of enrollment form along with all relevant documents at the office of KU Directorate Admission on any working day between 9 am to 7 pm.