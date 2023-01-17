Karachi University inducts eight new buses into its transport fleet

The Karachi University on Tuesday inducted eight new buses into its transport fleet in a ceremonial way at the KU Transport Department

The KU Vice Chairman Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi while inaugurating the ceremony of induction of buses mentioned that despite the unfavorable financial conditions of the University, he is trying his best to provide better facilities to the students enrolled in various departments and centers.

"I hope that with the addition of these new buses, the existing travel facilities will be further enhanced." He appreciated the efforts of the in-charge of the transport department Dr Qadeer Muhammad Ali and his staff and said that they are working hard to improve the transport department and its services.

Meanwhile, Dr Qadeer Muhammad Ali briefed the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi about the routes of the buses and facilities provided by the transport department.