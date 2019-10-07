Karachi University team wins drama competition

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The Karachi University ( KU ) has won a national competition at the National Drama Festival held at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Islamabad

A team from KU Student Affairs Theater and Drama Society won three awards in the categories of the best drama, best technical work and negative role, according to a statement issued here on Monday.

Teams from fourteen different universities took part in the competition. The team of the KU stood first in the event; the Government College University Faisalabad came second; and Bahria University Islamabad bagged the third position.

KU Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi congratulated the KU team for securing the first position.

He observed that it was important to organise extra-curricular activities along with curricular activities.

The VC said that such activities provided opportunities to students to get their skills recognised.

"I am happy that the Student Advisor Office of our university is regularly providing such creative opportunities to the students." Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi added that such activities were providing opportunities to the students to enhance their skills and making us proud.