Karachi University To Hold Entry Tests For M.Phil, Phd, MS/MD

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 03:15 PM

Karachi University to hold entry tests for M.Phil, Phd, MS/MD

University of Karachi will hold its entry tests for M.Phil, PhD, MS (Surgery) and MD (Medicine) on Sunday, said an announcement issued by its Registrar, Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :University of Karachi will hold its entry tests for M.Phil, PhD, MS (Surgery) and MD (Medicine) on Sunday, said an announcement issued by its Registrar, Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad.

The university was said to had received 3803 forms against a total number of 2028 available seats and while following necessary scrutiny of the submitted forms 3567 candidates were declared eligible for appearing in the written test.

All 3567 suitable candidates have been directed to appear at the examination centers by 9:30 am or earlier, preferably 30 minutes before the scheduled time for the written test set to begin at 10 am sharp, along with original computerized national identity card and admit card.

Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad said admission to the announced courses would be granted on the basis of result of the test and interview to be conducted by the respective Departmental Research Committee in accordance with the instructions given in the Admission Prospectus-2019.

The UoK Registrar emphasized that Karachi University Entrance Test 2019 is mandatory for every applicant and the list of successful candidates would be displayed on its website on July 31, 2019.

He said that students, who have acquired degrees from Higher Education Commissions approved institutions, need to collect equivalence certificate from the Deputy Registrar (Academic) Office before getting provincial admission.

Meanwhile UoK was said to had also offered admissions to its various other departments pertaining to faculty of arts and social sciences, faculty of science, faculty of law, faculty of medicine, faculty of pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences, faculty of management and administrative sciences, faculty of education, faculty of Islamicstudies along with its affiliated institutes and centers.

