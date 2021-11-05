(@FahadShabbir)

A team of Education department's officials inspected the school and found hidden cameras there inside the washroom for its teaching staff in Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2021) Sindh School Education department’s vigilant team found hidden cameras in the washroom for the teaching staff of a private school on Friday.

The hidden cameras inside the washroom surprised the vigilant team.

According to the reports, the School Education department issued show-cause notice to the private school’s administration.

The officials said that videos of women were being made with the hidden cameras installed inside the washroom. The several women had lodged a complaint with the education department regarding the cameras.

After that, a team of education department officials had visited the school on Wednesday to check.

They found hidden cameras from the washroom during their visit, the officials confirmed, adding that a vigilance team has submitted a report on the hidden cameras to the education department.