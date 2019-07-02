Karakoram International University (KIU) 9th convocation on July 3

UrduPoint.com
Vice Chancellor (VC) Karakoram International University (KIU) Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Dr Attaullah Shah Tuesday said the 9th convocation of the university will be held on July 3 in which 710 degrees and 106 gold medals will be awarded to successful candidates

Talking to media persons here at his office, the VC said that all arrangements have been finalized for holding the convocation.

He said the university has achieved great status in a short span of time saying the first batch was awarded degrees in 2006 and till date about 12,000 students completed their graduation from the university.

Admission fee in the university is less than the schools and colleges in GB. He said that KIU has decided to increase the fee structure as the varsity is facing Rs200 million deficits due to stoppage of funding by Higher education Commission.

The VC said that with the help of GB government the Endowment Funds policy was under consideration that would help poor and needy students.

The university was providing Rs20mln semester wise scholarship to students. Rs20 million has been allocated for research endowment funds and Rs75lakh for establishing labs with the help of SPARCO, he said.

A charter of demands would be presented to the President and Chancellor of the university regarding students' problems, land for university campuses, establishment of research centres and others.

Classes in engineering faculty would commence from next year, he said adding that MS and MPhill would be started in five more social sciences departments. The university was working with different organizations to counter the effects of climate change and its impact on people, he added.

