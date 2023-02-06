Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at all campuses of UVAS

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore and its all campuses observed Kashmir Solidarity Day in befitting manner to express solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir on Monday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2023) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore and its all campuses observed Kashmir Solidarity Day in befitting manner to express solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir on Monday.

Various activities including a walk, a seminar, prayer for the martyrs/for peace and debate were arranged to express solidarity with Kashmiri peoples.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad led the walk in city campus while a number of students from different departments of UVAS, faculty members and administrative staff participated. The participants of the walk were waving flags of Pakistan & Kashmir. The walk starting from VC office and culminate at in front of Administration block lawn after took the round of city campus. The day was observed to highlight the sufferings of Kashmiri peoples and to commemorate solidarity with Kashmir movement.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Nasim Ahmed said that Kashmiri people have been facing brutality by the Indian army for the last 75 years. He also paid homage to Kashmiri martyrs. He said sacrifices of martyrs will not go waste and it must bring revolution. He condemned the illegal deployment of a large number of Indian army in Kashmir to suppress Kashmiris independence movement. We stand with Kashmiri people and soon “Kashmir will become Pakistan,” he added.

Similar activities were arranged at UVAS all campuses including Ravi Campus Pattoki, Collage of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Jhang, Khan Bahadur Chaudhary Mushtaq Ahmad Para-Veterinary College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Narowal (KBCMA-CVAS) Narowal and Para Veterinary Institute Karor Lal Eason Layyah Campus.