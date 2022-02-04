UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 03:52 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore and its all campuses observed Kashmir Solidarity Day in befitting manner to express solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir on Friday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04th February, 2022) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore and its all campuses observed Kashmir Solidarity Day in befitting manner to express solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir on Friday.
Various activities including a walk, a seminar, prayer for the martyrs/for peace and debate were arranged to express solidarity with Kashmiri peoples.


UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad led the walk in city campus while a large number of students from different departments of UVAS, faculty members and administrative staff participated.

The participants of the walk were waving flags of Pakistan & Kashmir. The walk starting from VC office and culminate at in front of Administration block lawn after took the round of city campus.

The day was observed to highlight the sufferings of Kashmiri peoples and to commemorate solidarity with Kashmir movement.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Nasim Ahmed said that Kashmiri people have been facing brutality by the Indian army for the last 70 years.

He condemned the deployment of a large number of Indian army in Kashmir to suppress Kashmiris independence movement. He also paid homage to Kashmiri martyrs. He said sacrifices of martyrs will not go waste and it must bring revolution.

He said it is our responsibility to highlighted Kashmir issue nationally and internationally through social media and the United Nation Organization (UNO) will play its vital role in resolving the Kashmir issue.

We stand with Kashmiri people and soon “Kashmir will become Pakistan,” he added. He also lauded UVAS Senior Tutor office for arranging this activity with zeal and zest.
Similar activities were arranged at UVAS all campuses including Ravi Campus Pattoki, Collage of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Jhang, Khan Bahadur Chaudhary Mushtaq Ahmad Para-Veterinary College (KBCMA CVAS) Narowal and Para Veterinary Institute Karor Lal Eason Layyah Campus.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Army Martyrs Shaheed Social Media Jhang Independence Narowal Pattoki University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Prayer All From

Recent Stories

Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Expe ..

Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Experience with vivo V23e

4 minutes ago
 Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan ..

Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan announced

19 minutes ago
 PCB statement on Mohammad Hasnain

PCB statement on Mohammad Hasnain

19 minutes ago
 UN demands Taliban provide info on two more missin ..

UN demands Taliban provide info on two more missing women activists

3 hours ago
 Rohit to lead India into 1,000th ODI

Rohit to lead India into 1,000th ODI

3 hours ago
 Cricket: Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh

Cricket: Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh

3 hours ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>