Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in all campuses of UVAS

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd February, 2021) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore and its all campuses including Ravi Campus Pattoki, Collage of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Jhang, Khan Bahadur Chaudhary Mushtaq Ahmad Para-Veterinary College (KBCMA CVAS) Narowal and Para Veterinary Institute Karor Lal Eason Layyah Campus observed Kashmir Solidarity Day in befitting manner to demonstrate solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir on Thursday.

Various activities featured including a walk, a seminar, prayer for the martyrs/for peace and debate to express solidarity with Kashmiri peoples. Similar activities also organized in all campuses of UVAS.

UVAS Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani led the walk in city campus while Principal Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Senior Tutor Dr Ali Raza Awan and a large number of students from different departments of UVAS, faculty members and administrative staff participated.

The participants of the walk were waving flags of Pakistan & Kashmir. The walk starting from VC office and culminate at UVAS main lawn after took the round of city campus. The day was observed to highlight the sufferings of Kashmiri peoples and to commemorate solidarity with Kashmir movement.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Masood Rabbani highlighted the human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir. He said that Kashmiri people have been facing brutality by the Indian army for the last 73 years. He said Pakistani always stand against the inhumane curfew (lockdown), killing of Kashmiri civilians by Indian army with brutality to suppress Kashmiri right of self-determination and Kashmir independent movement. He said it is responsibility of United Nation Organization (UNO), will play its vital role in resolving the Kashmir issue with peacefully. We stand with Kashmiri people and soon “Kashmir will become Pakistan” he added.