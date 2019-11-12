Khyber Medical University hosts a meeting of all affiliated institutes on functioning of QEC

Khyber Medical University (KMU) Prof. Dr Arshad Javaid chaired a meeting to provide guideline for functioning of Quality Enhancement Cell in university's affiliated institutes

The meeting was attended by the Dean and Principals and head of Institutes affiliated with KMU.

Prof. Dr Arshad Javaid highlighted the importance of QEC setup in the affiliated institution and its role for improving quality in education.

He also mentioned that now the accreditation and affiliation parameters were pertains to quality assurance which would enable the management of the Colleges and institutes for getting success in the accreditation and affiliation of Programs.

A presentation was given by the Director QEC, KMU Asiyah Bukhari in which she shared the targets assigned for the period of January �June, 2020 and mechanism of functioning of QEC.

She mentioned that in the month of August 2020, score card based on targets completed would be shared by KMU to the respective colleges and institutes.

There would be three categories and highest category would be W category (85-100 percent).

In the end all the participants of the meeting assured the functioning of QEC in their colleges and institutes as per the guidelines provided.