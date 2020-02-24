UrduPoint.com
Khyber Medical University (KMU) Issues New Placement Admission Schedule For Private Medical, Dental Colleges

Mon 24th February 2020

Khyber Medical University (KMU) issues new placement admission schedule for private medical, dental colleges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar in the light of orders of Islamabad High Court and Peshawar High Court has announced new schedule for shifting and placement in private medical and dental colleges.

KMU Directorate of Admission in a press release issued here Monday said that all the students who wanted to get admissions on shifting or placement should appear before Placement Committee at KMU Multi Pearl Hall at 9 am on February 28 and February 29.

It said that the students from Serial number 422 to 1200 should appear before the committee on February 28 while from serial numer 1201 to 1820 on February 29 while serial number 1821 to 2600 would be invited for interview on March 1.

KMU Directorate of Admission said that the absent candidates would not be considered eligible for the admissions.The students can get any sort of information from KUM official website: www.kmuadmissions.pk.

