Khyber Medical University (KMU) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Zia Ul Haq Pays Tribute To Predecessors

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2023 | 07:12 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Zia ul Haq on Monday paid rich tribute to the services of former VCs Prof. Dr Muhammad Daud Khan and Prof. Dr Muhammad Hafeez Ullah, saying it was due to their efforts that the varsity came to be recognized as one of the country's best medical universities.

He expresses these views while addressing a simple but dignified ceremony held here in which Prof Dr Muhammad Daud Khan and Prof Dr Muhammad Hafeezullah were the chief guests.

He said,"Remembering our patrons is a sign of living nations and under this thought and feeling, we have decided to name the two buildings of the university after the Names of these two pioneers and distinguished personalities in their fields.

" Zia ul Haq said that the main academic block of the university was named after the first VC of the university Prof. Dr Muhammad Daud Khan, while the multi-purpose hall was named after the second VC Prof. Dr Muhammad Hafeezullah.

On the occasion, VC Prof. Dr Zia ul Haq, Registrar Prof. Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, heads from various institutes, faculty and administrative officers were also present.

