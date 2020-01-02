UrduPoint.com
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board Of Technical Education Peshawar Issues DIT Examination Schedule

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 06:59 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Technical Education Peshawar on Thursday has issued schedule for the conduct of Diploma in Information Technology (DIT) first term examination 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Technical education Peshawar on Thursday has issued schedule for the conduct of Diploma in Information Technology (DIT) first term examination 2020.

According to details, One Year Diploma in Information Technology (DIT) first term examination 2020 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Technical Education Peshawar shall commence with effect from February 19, 2020 (Wednesday).

The date for submission of Examination Admission Forms and fee in the office of the Assistant Controller of Examination K.P. Board of Technical Education Peshawar are with normal examination fee on Jan 07, Tuesday, January 10 on Friday with late examination fee of Rs. 220, with double examination fee January 15 Wednesday and with triple examination fee January 22 Wednesday.

