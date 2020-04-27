UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kids Return To School In Norway

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 12:21 PM

Kids return to school in Norway

Norway, which says it has the coronavirus pandemic under control, reopened primary schools to the youngest students on Monday, in another step toward a gradual normalisation, though some parents expressed concern

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Norway, which says it has the coronavirus pandemic under control, reopened Primary schools to the youngest students on Monday, in another step toward a gradual normalisation, though some parents expressed concern.

One week after nursery schools, pupils aged six to 10 started returning to their school desks after six weeks of remote learning from home in the Nordic country.

Classes were however reduced to a maximum of 15 students.

Norway has progressively begun lifting restrictions imposed on March 12 to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Hair salons and dermatologists were also authorised to resume business.

Many measures remain in place, such as bans on sporting and cultural events, as well as social distancing and hygiene recommendations.

"We should not let down our guard, we have to work hard to keep the spread under control," Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Friday.

"If we're not careful, this could have serious consequences for others. In the worst of cases, we'll have to tighten restrictions again. We'll have to make sure to avoid that." Some parents however find the return to school premature, noting that several staff at nursery schools have tested positive for the virus since they went back last week.

"It wouldn't surprise me that it gets worse when the schools reopen," one user wrote on the Facebook page "My child should not be a guinea pig for COVID-19" that has almost 30,000 members.

By Sunday, Norway had reported 7,505 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 193 deaths, while the curve of hospitalised cases has dropped significantly in recent weeks.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Facebook Norway Guinea March Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Resources with traffic police inspected

2 minutes ago

Koktebel Jazz Party to Launch Online Music Maratho ..

8 minutes ago

China's Industrial Profits Drop 36.7% in First Qua ..

3 minutes ago

China themes this year's heritage day "healthy lif ..

3 minutes ago

CDA starts construction work amid smart lockdown

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman Sees No Ground for Optimism Rega ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.