King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2024 | 11:45 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The graduates and the post graduates of the King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Lahore got their degrees and medals during the 14th convocation of the institution which was held here on Tuesday.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique participated as the guest of honor while the KEMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Muhammad Moin, Registrar Prof. Muhammad Imran, Prof. Ahsan Nauman, faculty members and MBBS graduates along with their parents also participated.

Khawaja Salman Rafique congratulated all the successful graduates and their parents.

Registrar Professor Dr. Muhammad Imran administered the oath of service to the graduates and Professor Ahsan Nauman to the post-graduates.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique awarded gold medals and cash prizes to outstanding and successful students and distributed degrees.

A total of 18 graduates were awarded with various medals in the convocation.

Dr. Sabah Sattar won 9 medals and was declared the best all-rounder. The first position in all subjects and 9 medals was Dr. Fatima Rajab who was awarded two by the university. A prize of Rs.1 lakh was given. Among the postgraduates, Dr. Maryam Aziz was declared outstanding in Surgery and Allied Specialties. Dr. Rao Nasira Salim achieved a prominent position in General Surgery. Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Professor Dr. Mahmood Ayaz shed light on the institution's performance and various programs in detail.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the success of a doctor is hidden in the prayers of his patients. "All our success is due to our parents. Today is the day of fresh graduates. May Allah Ta'ala help us to serve Pakistan in true sense."

The provincial health minister said that special attention is being paid to quality research in the medical universities of Punjab. He also congratulated the successful fresh graduates and their parents.

