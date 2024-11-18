King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th Convocation Held
Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2024 | 11:45 PM
The graduates and the post graduates of the King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Lahore got their degrees and medals during the 14th convocation of the institution which was held here on Tuesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The graduates and the post graduates of the King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Lahore got their degrees and medals during the 14th convocation of the institution which was held here on Tuesday.
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique participated as the guest of honor while the KEMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Muhammad Moin, Registrar Prof. Muhammad Imran, Prof. Ahsan Nauman, faculty members and MBBS graduates along with their parents also participated.
Khawaja Salman Rafique congratulated all the successful graduates and their parents.
Registrar Professor Dr. Muhammad Imran administered the oath of service to the graduates and Professor Ahsan Nauman to the post-graduates.
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique awarded gold medals and cash prizes to outstanding and successful students and distributed degrees.
A total of 18 graduates were awarded with various medals in the convocation.
Dr. Sabah Sattar won 9 medals and was declared the best all-rounder. The first position in all subjects and 9 medals was Dr. Fatima Rajab who was awarded two by the university. A prize of Rs.1 lakh was given. Among the postgraduates, Dr. Maryam Aziz was declared outstanding in Surgery and Allied Specialties. Dr. Rao Nasira Salim achieved a prominent position in General Surgery. Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Professor Dr. Mahmood Ayaz shed light on the institution's performance and various programs in detail.
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the success of a doctor is hidden in the prayers of his patients. "All our success is due to our parents. Today is the day of fresh graduates. May Allah Ta'ala help us to serve Pakistan in true sense."
The provincial health minister said that special attention is being paid to quality research in the medical universities of Punjab. He also congratulated the successful fresh graduates and their parents.
Recent Stories
Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation
Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war
Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders eye US rate outlook, Nvidia
Senegal ruling party on track to win legislative majority
Ecuador declares emergency for forest fires, water shortages
G20 host Brazil launches alliance to end 'scourge' of hunger
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to Celebrates on Nov 21
Farooq Abdullah slams hardliner BJP for neglecting Jammu's uplift deliberately
Police handed over missing children to parents
CAS Serena Hotels Int’l squash championship kicks off
Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders scale back US rate cut bets
FBR’s IREN squad seize 35 cartons of non-duty paid/counterfeit cigarettes
More Stories From Education
-
Intermediate Part II exams: Two fake candidates caught red-handed1 hour ago
-
SU teams depart for Islamabad to compete in Prime Minister's University Olympiad 20243 hours ago
-
KMU holds antimicrobial resistance awareness week-20245 hours ago
-
UAF students go to fields for wheat campaign in Punjab5 hours ago
-
Schools to reopen across Punjab except Lahore, Multan from Tuesday5 hours ago
-
Educational reforms, policies discussed in IBCC meeting5 hours ago
-
KU announces schedule of submission of online admission forms for reserved seats 20256 hours ago
-
COMSATS University Abbottabad campus awards degrees to 1296 graduates during convocation6 hours ago
-
The Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees4 days ago
-
Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid smog5 days ago
-
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog6 days ago
-
BISP chairperson emphasizes promotion of Pakistan's cultural heritage through crafts, art7 days ago