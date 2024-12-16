King Saud University and IMC Krems University sign cooperation agreement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

King Saud University and IMC Krems University of Applied Sciences in the Republic of Austria have signed a cooperation framework agreement to activate the provisions of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed last April 2024

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) King Saud University and IMC Krems University of Applied Sciences in the Republic of Austria have signed a cooperation framework agreement to activate the provisions of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed last April 2024.

This agreement will focus on offering specific courses for the Intermediate Diploma program in Hotel Management and the bachelor's degree program in Tourism and Leisure Management.

This step follows the progress made in the cooperative programs and initiatives outlined in the MoU. It aligns with King Saud University's vision in light of recent developments, including activating agreements with international academic institutions. This vision aims to maximize benefits at all levels.