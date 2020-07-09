KKKUK announces BA/BSC /MA/MSC annual examinations' forms and fee schedule

(@FahadShabbir)

The Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak on Thursday announced BA/BSC/MA/MSC annual examinations admission forms and fee submission schedule for the year 2020

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak on Thursday announced BA/BSC/MA/MSC annual examinations admission forms and fee submission schedule for the year 2020.

According to Controller of Examinations notification, the desiring candidates for BA/BSC annual examinations 2020 can submit their forms and fee with late fee of Rs.

100 up to 17th July, with double fee up to 24th July and with triple fee up to 29th of July.

Similarly, candidates can submit their examination forms and fee with double fee up to 17th July and with triple fee up to 27th July for MA/MSC Annual Examinations 2020.

The Examination forms for BA/BSc/MA/MSC annual examinations are available at Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak's website www.kkkuk.edu.pk.