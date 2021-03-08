UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KMC Offers Facilities Of Complicated Surgeries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 01:59 PM

KMC offers facilities of complicated surgeries

The Khairpur Medical College (KMC) has offered the facilities of complicated surgeries, including brain tumor, brain haemorrhage, tumor, degenerative spine and hydrocephalus

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The Khairpur Medical College (KMC) has offered the facilities of complicated surgeries, including brain tumor, brain haemorrhage, tumor, degenerative spine and hydrocephalus.

According to details, neuro surgery department of KMC have conducted 50 plus surgeries, which have never been offered in Khairpur before.

Earlier, patients had to go to Karachi and Punjab to get treatment of such diseases.

All the surgeries were being done free of cost.

Related Topics

Karachi Punjab Khairpur (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Cricket Match: Special children defeat disability

5 minutes ago

Electrical machinery, apparatus imports reduced by ..

2 minutes ago

S.Korean president's approval rating falls to 40.1 ..

2 minutes ago

German industrial output unexpectedly drops in Jan ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition leader in court as Senegal braces for m ..

2 minutes ago

China to revise law to promote sci-tech innovation ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.