KMC offers facilities of complicated surgeries

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The Khairpur Medical College (KMC) has offered the facilities of complicated surgeries, including brain tumor, brain haemorrhage, tumor, degenerative spine and hydrocephalus.

According to details, neuro surgery department of KMC have conducted 50 plus surgeries, which have never been offered in Khairpur before.

Earlier, patients had to go to Karachi and Punjab to get treatment of such diseases.

All the surgeries were being done free of cost.