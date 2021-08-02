UrduPoint.com

KMU Awarded For Outstanding Quality Assurance Services By HED

Mon 02nd August 2021 | 04:44 PM

KMU awarded for outstanding quality Assurance services by HED

Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar awarded for outstanding Quality Assurance Services by Higher Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar awarded for outstanding Quality Assurance Services by Higher Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

Higher Education Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organized an event to reward Quality Assurance award to public sector universities of the province for outstanding quality assurance services in higher education at Agriculture University, Peshawar. In the said event seven public sector universities were awarded on performance in specific areas of the performance indicator.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Higher Education, Kamran Bangash was the chief guest whereas Secretary HED KP Dawood Khan, Rector National academy of Higher Education (NAHE) HEC Dr. Shaheen Sardar Ali and Advisor Quality Assurance (QA) HED KP Prof. Dr. Shafique �Ur-Rehman were also present at the occasion.

It is worth mentioning that KMU has been awarded a quality award on best affiliation and quality assurance practices inside university and affiliated colleges and medical institutions. Syeda Asiyah Bukhari Director Quality Enhancement Cell KMU received a quality assurance award from KMU on behalf of Vice Chancellor KMU, Prof.

Dr. Zia-ul Haq in the event.

The QA HED KP awarded certificate of appreciation to Syeda Asiyah Bukhari, Director QEC KMU as a core committee member on QA HED and support to Quality Assurance in KP as well as Sahir Atiq Deputy Director QEC, KMU was also awarded with certificate of appreciation on best performance in Quality Enhancement Cell, KMU.

In the closing remarks chief guest of the event Mr. Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant to CM, KP highlighted the vision of Chief Minister KP and informed that an "Education Card" will be given to the students of KP on the analogy of "Health Card" and free education will be encouraged the students to compete at national and international level.

He also informed that a provincial ranking system is going to be developed to rank the HEIs and colleges of KP on performance indicators. The Secretary Higher Education, KP Mr. Dawood Khan appreciated the role of HEIs for managing affiliated colleges and focus on Quality Assurance Activities.

