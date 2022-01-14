KMU becomes first public sector university to offer PhD in Physiotherapy

Institute of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation (IPM&R), Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has launched PhD program in Physiotherapy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Institute of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation (IPM&R), Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has launched PhD program in Physiotherapy.

According to a press release issued here Friday, since the inception of PhD, KMU has become the first public sector university in the country to offer a PhD program in Physiotherapy, which will not only provide opportunities for physiotherapy students and professionals to acquire knowledge and research and professional training in accordance with the latest trends in physiotherapy but will also provide the best clinical services of physiotherapy in the country in general and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular.

It is worth mentioning that the process of admission in PhD Physiotherapy was started last year after approval from the relevant quarters and after completion of the admission test and interview process.

The selection of eight scholars has been carried out and offer letters were issued to them in a ceremony held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq.

PhD classes for the selected students will be formally started in the first week of February for which all the necessary arrangements have been completed.

Addressing the function, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq said that the launch of PhD in Physiotherapy after basic medical sciences, nursing, health professional education, and public health is an honor for KMU on the one hand and on the other hand it will also help in the promotion and development of the neglected field of physiotherapy.

He said that the steps taken fifteen years ago to integrate the various fields of health and to bring the previously neglected health education disciplines in line with local needs and international standards are being implemented today. He said that PhD in any field is considered as the pinnacle of higher education which opens up new avenues of knowledge, research, and exploration.

Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq lauded the role and services of dean allied health sciences Prof. Dr. Haider Darain, Director IPM&R Dr. Muhammad Irfan, and Director QEC Miss Asiya Bukhari at the commencement of PhD Physiotherapy and without their hard work and dedication; it was difficult to start this program.

He hoped that this new PhD program would not only provide students with a PhD level higher education at their doorstep but would also improve the clinical services of physiotherapy in the country.