UrduPoint.com

KMU Becomes First Public Sector University To Offer PhD In Physiotherapy

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2022 | 05:04 PM

KMU becomes first public sector university to offer PhD in Physiotherapy

Institute of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation (IPM&R), Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has launched PhD program in Physiotherapy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Institute of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation (IPM&R), Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has launched PhD program in Physiotherapy.

According to a press release issued here Friday, since the inception of PhD, KMU has become the first public sector university in the country to offer a PhD program in Physiotherapy, which will not only provide opportunities for physiotherapy students and professionals to acquire knowledge and research and professional training in accordance with the latest trends in physiotherapy but will also provide the best clinical services of physiotherapy in the country in general and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular.

It is worth mentioning that the process of admission in PhD Physiotherapy was started last year after approval from the relevant quarters and after completion of the admission test and interview process.

The selection of eight scholars has been carried out and offer letters were issued to them in a ceremony held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq.

PhD classes for the selected students will be formally started in the first week of February for which all the necessary arrangements have been completed.

Addressing the function, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq said that the launch of PhD in Physiotherapy after basic medical sciences, nursing, health professional education, and public health is an honor for KMU on the one hand and on the other hand it will also help in the promotion and development of the neglected field of physiotherapy.

He said that the steps taken fifteen years ago to integrate the various fields of health and to bring the previously neglected health education disciplines in line with local needs and international standards are being implemented today. He said that PhD in any field is considered as the pinnacle of higher education which opens up new avenues of knowledge, research, and exploration.

Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq lauded the role and services of dean allied health sciences Prof. Dr. Haider Darain, Director IPM&R Dr. Muhammad Irfan, and Director QEC Miss Asiya Bukhari at the commencement of PhD Physiotherapy and without their hard work and dedication; it was difficult to start this program.

He hoped that this new PhD program would not only provide students with a PhD level higher education at their doorstep but would also improve the clinical services of physiotherapy in the country.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Zia-ul-Haq February Khyber Medical University All From Best

Recent Stories

Sindh to impose lockdown, close down schools on NC ..

Sindh to impose lockdown, close down schools on NCOC guidelines: CM Murad

6 minutes ago
 CEO Careem sets up scholarship endowment fund at I ..

CEO Careem sets up scholarship endowment fund at IBA

17 minutes ago
 Belarusian CSTO Peacekeepers Return From Kazakhsta ..

Belarusian CSTO Peacekeepers Return From Kazakhstan to Belarus - Defense Ministr ..

2 minutes ago
 Italian police object to pink Covid masks

Italian police object to pink Covid masks

2 minutes ago
 Burnley v Leicester off over Covid and injuries

Burnley v Leicester off over Covid and injuries

3 minutes ago
 125 more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

125 more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.