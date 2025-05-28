Open Menu

KMU Decides Zero Tolerance Policy Against Harassment

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2025 | 08:51 PM

In a strong show of commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful academic environment, the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken decisive action under its zero tolerance policy on harassment in educational institutions

A recent harassment case reported at Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, has been dealt with swiftly and transparently, said a statement.

Provincial Minister for Higher education, Archives, and libraries, Meena Khan Afridi, praised the KMU administration in a public statement on X (formerly Twitter).

He emphasized that there is "absolutely no room for leniency or negligence" in harassment cases in academic institutions across the province.

According to Minister Afridi, the university received a formal complaint on May 18, 2025, regarding an incident of harassment in an examination hall.

A dedicated inquiry committee was promptly formed, which conducted a comprehensive and impartial investigation from May 19 to May 23.

Following the findings, the university took stern disciplinary action. On May 26, a Grade-18 officer with 17 years of service was dismissed from employment after being found guilty.

Additionally, the main student accused was permanently expelled from KMU and banned from future enrollment in any academic program. Other students involved received minor penalties in line with university rules.

The minister commended the KMU administration for its firm implementation of the zero tolerance policy and for safeguarding the dignity and safety of the university community.

He reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to eliminating harassment from all educational institutions in KP ensuring a secure and respectful academic environment for all students.

