KMU Decides Zero Tolerance Policy Against Harassment
Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2025 | 08:51 PM
In a strong show of commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful academic environment, the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken decisive action under its zero tolerance policy on harassment in educational institutions
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) In a strong show of commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful academic environment, the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken decisive action under its zero tolerance policy on harassment in educational institutions.
A recent harassment case reported at Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, has been dealt with swiftly and transparently, said a statement.
Provincial Minister for Higher education, Archives, and libraries, Meena Khan Afridi, praised the KMU administration in a public statement on X (formerly Twitter).
He emphasized that there is "absolutely no room for leniency or negligence" in harassment cases in academic institutions across the province.
According to Minister Afridi, the university received a formal complaint on May 18, 2025, regarding an incident of harassment in an examination hall.
A dedicated inquiry committee was promptly formed, which conducted a comprehensive and impartial investigation from May 19 to May 23.
Following the findings, the university took stern disciplinary action. On May 26, a Grade-18 officer with 17 years of service was dismissed from employment after being found guilty.
Additionally, the main student accused was permanently expelled from KMU and banned from future enrollment in any academic program. Other students involved received minor penalties in line with university rules.
The minister commended the KMU administration for its firm implementation of the zero tolerance policy and for safeguarding the dignity and safety of the university community.
He reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to eliminating harassment from all educational institutions in KP ensuring a secure and respectful academic environment for all students.
Recent Stories
Plants purify environment, bring rains
Governor Kundi highlights investment potential in mining, green energy sectors i ..
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi appeals to parents to support po ..
DC Shaheed Benaziarabad monitors on-going national anti-polio drive
Under directives of Mansour bin Zayed, Theyab bin Mohamed approves contribution ..
High level delegation visits North Waziristan and Bannu, review security situati ..
Northern Bypass Cattle Market sees surge in visitors
Hyderabad District administration taken out rally to celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer
Uzbekistan embassy in Islamabad hosts business forum to expand bilateral trade, ..
SSP seeks guidance, recommendations of business community to improve functioning ..
Unregistered hostels, businesses fined in Haripur during special inspection driv ..
AUS, BEEAH launch professorship to advance environmental innovation, sustainabil ..
More Stories From Education
-
KMU decides zero tolerance policy against harassment4 minutes ago
-
SU's Institute of Sindhology announces recipients of 2020 literary awards14 minutes ago
-
Pak-Austria Fachhochschule to hold first convocation on May 311 hour ago
-
Controller education board inspects intermediate exams21 hours ago
-
UoK, UoL ink MoU to enhance academic cooperation24 hours ago
-
UHE to launch BS, MPhil and PhD programs2 days ago
-
University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Debating Gala concludes2 days ago
-
UAF opens postgraduate admissions5 days ago
-
IHC notifies holiday on May 28, summer vacations schedule5 days ago
-
SALU, State Bank of Pakistan collaborate on Career Development Seminar8 days ago
-
57,702 candidates to take Inter exams8 days ago
-
AIOU holds Seminar on “Drug Awareness”8 days ago