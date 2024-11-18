KMU Holds Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week-2024
Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2024 | 06:48 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Khyber Medical University (KMU) Monday kicked off World Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Awareness Week-2024 under the theme "Educate, Advocate, and Act Now!” aims to address critical global health issue of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).
The event was being held in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO). KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq speaking on the occasion emphasized urgency of taking coordinated and immediate action to counter AMR, a growing threat to global health.
He highlighted the challenges including traditional practices and low levels of awareness further complicate efforts to control antibiotic misuse.
Dr.
Zia underlined that unchecked antibiotic consumption is leading to numerous health complications, including premature aging and debilitating diseases among middle-aged populations.
He expressed hope that such awareness campaigns would lead to informed public practices and help curb the unnecessary use of antibiotics.
The inaugural ceremony and AMR Awareness Walk on November 18, followed by an AMR quiz competition on November 19. Poster competitions and hands-on workshops will be held on November 20, with guest speaker sessions, panel discussions, and "Meet the Expert" sessions scheduled for November 21. The week will conclude on November 22 with an innovative Agar Art Competition.
