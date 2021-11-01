UrduPoint.com

KMU-IDS Students Win First Position In Int'l Quiz Competition

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 05:45 PM

KMU-IDS students win first position in Int'l Quiz competition

A team of Khyber Medical University - Institute of Dental Sciences (KMU-IDS) headed by Dr. Shiraz bagged first position in an international quiz competition organized by Pakistan Prosthetics Association and Pakistan Association of Dental Research in Lahore

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :A team of Khyber Medical University - Institute of Dental Sciences (KMU-IDS) headed by Dr. Shiraz bagged first position in an international quiz competition organized by Pakistan Prosthetics Association and Pakistan Association of Dental Research in Lahore.

The students were awarded a cash prize of Rs. 30,000. A large number of dental doctors, experts and students from abroad and across the country participated in the said conference.

The conference was attended by Dr. Madiha Riasat, Assistant Professor and Dr. Amna Mansoor along with a team of students on behalf of the KMU-IDS Kohat on the directives of Dr. Faheem Khattak, Principal, KMU-IDS, Kohat, whereas Dr Brekhna Jamil, Director, KMU Institute of Health Profession education also participated in the conference as a guest speaker.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor KMU Professor Dr Zia ul Haq and principal KMU-IDS Dr Fahim Khattak, expressed happiness over the success of KMU-IDS students and described this achievement as a great source of inspiration for other students of the University and especially KMU-IDS.

They said that it was gratifying that KMU students not only played a significant role in academic and research but also proved that they have achieved success in every field by winning first position in national quiz competitions.

On this occasion, VC KMU Professor Dr Zia ul Haq also announced to give honorary certificates to these students by the university and reiterated to continue encouraging such students also in future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Education Shiraz Kohat Khyber Medical University From

Recent Stories

65,314 challans issued in October: CTO

65,314 challans issued in October: CTO

38 seconds ago
 Ethiopia forces, Tigrayan rebels battle over key t ..

Ethiopia forces, Tigrayan rebels battle over key town

40 seconds ago
 Secretary gets briefing on corona vaccination camp ..

Secretary gets briefing on corona vaccination campaign targets

42 seconds ago
 Australia to Welcome Fully Vaccinated Singaporean ..

Australia to Welcome Fully Vaccinated Singaporean Tourists November 21 - Prime M ..

4 minutes ago
 TCM helps with China's Gansu COVID-19 treatment

TCM helps with China's Gansu COVID-19 treatment

4 minutes ago
 African players in Europe: Proud Zaha, outrageous ..

African players in Europe: Proud Zaha, outrageous Khazri

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.