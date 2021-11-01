A team of Khyber Medical University - Institute of Dental Sciences (KMU-IDS) headed by Dr. Shiraz bagged first position in an international quiz competition organized by Pakistan Prosthetics Association and Pakistan Association of Dental Research in Lahore

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :A team of Khyber Medical University - Institute of Dental Sciences (KMU-IDS) headed by Dr. Shiraz bagged first position in an international quiz competition organized by Pakistan Prosthetics Association and Pakistan Association of Dental Research in Lahore.

The students were awarded a cash prize of Rs. 30,000. A large number of dental doctors, experts and students from abroad and across the country participated in the said conference.

The conference was attended by Dr. Madiha Riasat, Assistant Professor and Dr. Amna Mansoor along with a team of students on behalf of the KMU-IDS Kohat on the directives of Dr. Faheem Khattak, Principal, KMU-IDS, Kohat, whereas Dr Brekhna Jamil, Director, KMU Institute of Health Profession education also participated in the conference as a guest speaker.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor KMU Professor Dr Zia ul Haq and principal KMU-IDS Dr Fahim Khattak, expressed happiness over the success of KMU-IDS students and described this achievement as a great source of inspiration for other students of the University and especially KMU-IDS.

They said that it was gratifying that KMU students not only played a significant role in academic and research but also proved that they have achieved success in every field by winning first position in national quiz competitions.

On this occasion, VC KMU Professor Dr Zia ul Haq also announced to give honorary certificates to these students by the university and reiterated to continue encouraging such students also in future.