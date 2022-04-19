KMU, IRNUM to launch MD Oncology advanced fellowship program

Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has decided to launch MD Oncology advanced fellowship program jointly with Institute of Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine (IRNUM)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has decided to launch MD Oncology advanced fellowship program jointly with Institute of Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine (IRNUM).

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, this decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by vice-chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq at the VC Secretariat.

Besides director IRNUM Dr. Akif Ullah Khan, director IBMS Dr. Inayat Shah, representative of director Nursing Institute Dr. Dildar Khan, director IHPE&R Dr. Brekhna Jamil, representative of director IPH&SS Dr. Noman Arif and Incharge Family Medicine Dr. Jalil Khan attended the meeting.

After detailed deliberations, it was anonymously decided that a joint venture between KMU and IRNUM would be initiated for starting MD Oncology as an advanced fellowship program as well as the Oncology track in MSN program.

It was also agreed to take joint initiatives for research for M.Phil and Ph.D. scholars in various fields of IBMS, MHPE, MHR, Public Health, Epidemiology, and Biostatistics.

The meeting was informed that there is ample scope for launching short courses between the two institutes in different fields for a period of one month to six months duration.

Meanwhile, addressing the meeting, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq said that IRNUM is the only authoritative institution of cancer-related diseases in the province with which joint academic and research activities have been promoted to address the growing problem of cancer patients in the province.

He welcomed the joint academic and research initiatives between the two prestigious institutions and hoped that these decisions would lead to a better academic and research culture in cancer-related diseases and their far-reaching results would be reflected in the best medical services.

He assured Director IRNUM that all possible cooperation would be extended to him in the implementation of joint ventures as KMU strongly believes in partnership and mutual cooperation with other professional organizations.