KMU Quality Enhancement Cell Declared As Best Quality Assurance Agency

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 04:29 PM

KMU Quality Enhancement Cell declared as best Quality Assurance Agency

Quality Enhancement Cell of Khyber Medical University was declared as one of the best QEC of Pakistan, struggling day and night to create the quality culture in Khyber Medical University

This award was given at progress review meeting held by Quality Assurance Agency Higher education Pakistan, says a press release issued here on Friday.

Dr. Nadia Tahir, Managing Director Quality Assurance Agency, Higher Education Commission awarded Shield to QEC, Team of Khyber Medical University on their excellent performance for year 2018-19. The award was received by Syeda Asiyah Bukhari, Director QEC and Mr. Sahir Atiq Deputy Director QEC of Khyber Medical University.

Syeda Asiyah Bukhari appreciated the initiative taken by QAA HEC on behalf of all QECs present in the meeting.

She mentioned that it will be a motivation for all other QECs of HEIs to show the best performance and to achieve the targets assigned by QAA, HEC.

Quality Enhancement Cell of Khyber Medical University is showing best performance since 2011 and continuously maintains its position at highest category with the percentage of 91% to 97%.

In addition to this, QEC, KMU is the pioneer QEC taken its initiative to organize first International Conference on Quality Assurance and established Pakistan Network of Quality Assurance in Higher Education (PNQAHE) and became regional partner of INQAAHE (International Network of Quality Assurance in Higher Education). At the end she highlighted that the performance of QEC is directly linked with support of Vice Chancellor of a university and his/her priority toward Quality Assurance makes action tangible.

