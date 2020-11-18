UrduPoint.com
KMU Released Schedule For MBBS And BDS Annual Examinations

Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:16 PM

KMU released schedule for MBBS and BDS annual examinations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar Wednesday released the schedule and procedure for the annual examinations of MBBS and BDS as per the Corona pandemic SOPs issued by the Higher education Commission (HEC) Islamabad.

This decision was taken in the light of the recommendations of a series of meetings with the deans and principals of all public and private medical and dental colleges in the province. The final meeting in this respect was held at KMU senate hall under the chairmanship of vice chancellor Prof Dr Zia ul Haq, beside others Registrar KMU Prof Dr Saleem Gandapur, Director Admission Arshad Khan, Additional Controller Exam Dr Syed Hafeez Ahmad, Director QEC and deans and principals of all public and private medical and dental colleges of the province attended the meeting.

After detailed deliberation and consultation in the meeting, it was unanimously decided that all the examinations of MBBS and BDS would be as per the pre-arranged timetable.

However, special care should be taken of the prescribed SOPs.

It was decided at the meeting that all the MBBS and BDS examinations would be conducted in the respective colleges according to the old procedure. Instead, if some students want to take the exams in the examination halls near their homes, they will be allowed to do so on their written application and on the recommendation of the concerned colleges.

It was also decided in the meeting that in the light of HEC guidelines, only those students who are undergoing examinations will be allowed to stay in the hostels of the respective colleges while other unrelated students are strictly directed to take care of their own health and should ensure strict implementation of Corona SOPs for safety reasons.

