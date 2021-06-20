UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Knowledge Platform Launches Exam Prep Master For Students To Prepare Board Exams

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 18 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 12:51 PM

Knowledge Platform launches Exam Prep Master for students to prepare board exams

Knowledge Platform CEO Talha Munir Khan says they have come up with a solution suitable for the students and teachers whereby they can prepare for their examinations in a short time span.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 20th, 2021) To enhance continued support to teachers and students, Knowledge Platform has launched a free online examination preparation solution called ‘Exam Prep Master’. This solution will prepare SSC students, who are studying to appear in the Federal and Punjab Boards’ Matriculation examinations in July 2021.

Knowledge Platform, a leading ed-tech organisation in Pakistan, is aware of the challenges schools, teachers, and students face to effectively prepare for the board examinations.

Talhah Munir Khan, CEO, Knowledge Platform, stated “Covid-19 has changed the way students are obliged to prepare for their board exams. With zero or less classes being held, the resources are limited for exam preparation. To address this issue, we have come up with a solution suitable for students and teachers whereby they can prepare for their examinations in a short time span. We are obliged to assist our youth in these unprecedented and difficult times, and we will continue our support for them with innovative learning solutions.”

‘Exam Prep Master’ is an online preparation platform that includes a wide range of selected practice questions with solutions, based on past board examination papers.

The aim is to support the students academically and reduce their exam-related anxiety by providing a real-life examination experience, thus, helping them prepare in limited available time for their board exams.

The online preparation solution is comprised of Mock Exams, Animated Video Lessons, Exam Tips, Cheat Sheets and Past Papers. Other key features and benefits of this examination preparation solution include free of cost support for all, Grades Covered from 9th and 10th, biology, chemistry, mathematics, physics subjects are covered in this solution.

Self-diagnostic test to check if students are ready for the board exam, two mock tests of 20 questions each per grade per subject, to help students practice, weekly publishing of additional mock tests and solutions within study groups, immediate availability of report card showing students’ strong and weak skills are the key features of this solution.

Opportunity for students to study at their own pace using a mobile phone, tablet, or laptop in the comfort of their homes. Students may directly register for the online examination preparation programme from Learn Smart Pakistan.

Knowledge Platform, the leading learning solutions company in Pakistan, is already working with 450,000+ students and 1,000+ schools across Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Mobile Company May July All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

World Refugee Day is being observed today

18 minutes ago

Dubai Airports to reopen DXB’s Terminal 1 and Co ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 178.08 million

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 20, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.