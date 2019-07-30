KOICA holds Pre-Departure Orientation of Scholarship Program for Pakistan Officials

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Pakistan held a pre-departure orientation session for participants from Pakistan selected for 8 KOICA Scholarship Programe

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th July, 2019) Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Pakistan held a pre-departure orientation session for participants from Pakistan selected for 8 KOICA Scholarship Program.

According to detail, Zahida Manzoor working as Senior Sociologist in National Engineering Services will participate in Yonsei University program of "Master's Degree Program in Community Development (Pakistan)", Muhammad Asad Mahmood working as Section Officer in Ministry of Commerce Pakistan will participate in KAIST University program of "Master's Degree Program in Social Economy", Shareef Umar working as Assistant Executive Engineer in University of Agriculture Faisalabad will participate in Ajou University program of "Master's Degree Program in Energy Science and Policy",Ali Adnan working as Assistant Chief in Ministry of Planning will participate in Korea University program of "Master's Degree Program in Finance & Tax Policy", Muhammad Irfan Khan working as Section officer in Ministry of Finance will participate in Seoul National University program of Master's Degree Program in Public Management and Public Sector Reforms", Rukhsana Omer working as Assitant Director in Ministry of Human Rights will participate in Sung Kyun Kwan University program of "Master's Degree Program in Public Administration", Nabesh Akhtar working as Deputy Director in Planning Department will participate in Sung Kyun Kwan University program of "Master's Degree Program in Water Recourse Management", and Sharif Aamir working as Database Administrator in Ministry of Commerce will participate in Pusan National University program of "Master's Degree Program in Global ICT Policy" from 2019 to 2021 in Korea.

The scholarship program aims to develop expertise and enhance knowledge in respective courses.

It also gives opportunity to learn Korean language and Culture and bring more harmony among two nations.Addressing at the occasion, Country Director KOICA Pakistan office, Chung Jong Hyok welcomed the participants and said that these scholarship programs will strengthen respective areas between both countries.

Dr. Waseem Tariq, section officer from EAD also participate in this session and said that it will be unique experience for all the participants while studying Korean language and Culture.The participants assured their support for strengthening ties between Pakistan and South Korea and paid their gratitude to the Korean government for offering this much needed Scholarship Progra Adnan Wadood Program Manager of KOICA introduced the course, studying in Korea and orientate participants about the Pre- Departure logistics of the scholarship program.

KOICA and GKS Alumni also shared their experience of studying in Korea.