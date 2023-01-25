Kotli University gets new VC

Seasoned academician Prof. Dr. Rehmat Ali khan Wednesday take over the office as Vice-Chancellor of University of Kotli Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) , Seasoned academician Prof. Dr. Rehmat Ali khan Wednesday take over the office as Vice-Chancellor of University of Kotli Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In his opening remarks soon after taking the charge of the office as Vice Chancellor of the Kotli's premier varsity, he expressed resolve to make the varsity a globally recognized institution.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Rehmat thanked all the staff for warm welcome and expressed his determination to make it a world-class institution.

He also thanked Honorable Chancellor for reposing his trust. He further said his focus will be on conducive learning environment, quality education and teamwork to make this a globally recognized institution.