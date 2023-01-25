UrduPoint.com

Kotli University Gets New VC

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2023 | 07:32 PM

Kotli University gets new VC

Seasoned academician Prof. Dr. Rehmat Ali khan Wednesday take over the office as Vice-Chancellor of University of Kotli Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) , Seasoned academician Prof. Dr. Rehmat Ali khan Wednesday take over the office as Vice-Chancellor of University of Kotli Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In his opening remarks soon after taking the charge of the office as Vice Chancellor of the Kotli's premier varsity, he expressed resolve to make the varsity a globally recognized institution.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Rehmat thanked all the staff for warm welcome and expressed his determination to make it a world-class institution.

He also thanked Honorable Chancellor for reposing his trust. He further said his focus will be on conducive learning environment, quality education and teamwork to make this a globally recognized institution.

Related Topics

Education Kotli Azad Jammu And Kashmir All

Recent Stories

Specialists praise capabilities and security of Du ..

Specialists praise capabilities and security of Dubai Health&#039;s NABIDH digit ..

22 minutes ago
 Actress Roohi Bano remembered on her 4th death ann ..

Actress Roohi Bano remembered on her 4th death anniversary

4 minutes ago
 Karachi LG Polls: CEC vows rectifying LG result mi ..

Karachi LG Polls: CEC vows rectifying LG result mistakes

4 minutes ago
 PPP welcomes inclusion of constitution in national ..

PPP welcomes inclusion of constitution in national curriculum

4 minutes ago
 Moscow Court Rules to Close Down Human Rights Orga ..

Moscow Court Rules to Close Down Human Rights Organization Moscow Helsinki Group

4 minutes ago
 Imran Khan appeals judiciary, legal fraternity for ..

Imran Khan appeals judiciary, legal fraternity for rule of law

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.